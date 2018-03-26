  • Rascal Flatts bringing Back to Us tour to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Rascal Flatts is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.  

    They’re bringing their Back to Us tour to KeyBank Pavilion on July 27.  

    The group will be joined by special guests, local country duo Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.  

    Tickets go on sale Friday, Mar. 30 at 10 a.m. 

    To buy tickets for Rascal Flatts, Back to Us tour, log on to Live Nation.com or call 1- 800-745-3000.
     

