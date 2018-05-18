A spate of burglaries is frustrating residents in part of Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
Just last week, a pair of burglaries happened on the same street, with a TV and a gun being stolen in one incident.
Damany Lewis looks at recent crime statistics for that area, and speaks to a community activist about the effects of the crimes on the neighborhood, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
