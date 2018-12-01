Rash of car break-ins, thefts hits South Side

PITTSBURGH - A series of break-ins and thefts is frustrating South Side residents, including one woman with physical disabilities who needs her car to get around.
“I saw the red lights, red end lights, going down 28th (Street),” Danielle Fullen said.
She called police and found out she was not the first victim they’d spoken to.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting outside McKeesport body shop
- ‘God almighty, son’: Watch Chris Watts confess to murdering pregnant wife Shanann
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
- VIDEO: Marriage license clerk doesn’t believe man when he tells her New Mexico is really a state
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}