Rash of graffiti in South Hills neighborhood frustrates residents

A Bethel Park neighborhood is continuing to remove graffiti days after several vehicles, driveways, utility boxes, and a stop sign were vandalized.
The damage was discovered early Sunday morning by neighbors along Great Dane and Boxer drives.
Two neighbors tell Channel 11 the graffiti showed a vulgar image on their driveways.
Aaron Martin is learning what police are looking for to help catch the suspects, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital
- LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania Election Results
- Jurors convict dad in under an hour in baby's diaper rash death
- RAW VIDEO: Women damage art works while taking selfies
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}