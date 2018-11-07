  • Rash of graffiti in South Hills neighborhood frustrates residents

    Updated:

    A Bethel Park neighborhood is continuing to remove graffiti days after several vehicles, driveways, utility boxes, and a stop sign were vandalized.

    The damage was discovered early Sunday morning by neighbors along Great Dane and Boxer drives.

    Two neighbors tell Channel 11 the graffiti showed a vulgar image on their driveways.

    Aaron Martin is learning what police are looking for to help catch the suspects, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories