Rash of vehicle break-ins hits Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Vehicle break-ins have been hitting one township hard in Westmoreland County.
At least seven vehicles were hit in one night on a street in Penn Township Wednesday.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to one victim about the theft from her vehicle, and will show you surveillance video of the one suspect tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
