  • Rash of vehicle break-ins, thefts hits Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    A rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts has struck the Morningside neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

    Channel 11 talked to people who live there who say it’s a shame.

    Lindsay Ward learns why some believe it’s been easy for thieves to get into vehicles and what people need to do to keep their belongings, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories