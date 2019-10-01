You have exactly one year to get your Real ID.
On Oct. 1, 2020, Real ID will be the law of the land and if you don't have a passport, you will need one to take a domestic flight and enter most federal buildings.
Related Headlines
Pennsylvania is encouraging people to get the Real ID. Postcards have been sent, and you can find information on the Real ID section of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s website.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
To apply for a Real ID driver’s license, you will need an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, a passport, Social Security card, two proofs of current address and proof of all legal name changes.
The Real ID will set you back $60.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh to Cleveland in 9 minutes? There is new funding to study the possible Hyperloop route
- Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work
- Police investigating smash-and-grabs from over a dozen cars
- VIDEO: More cases of people falling ill with EEE nationwide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}