Recreational boaters advisory in effect for Pittsburgh pool of Monongahela, Ohio rivers

Summer boating plans might have to be put on hold this weekend.
A Recreational Boaters Advisory is in effect for the Pittsburgh Pool of the Monongahela and Ohio Rivers until Sunday afternoon.
High river levels, fast current and debris may create hazardous conditions for recreational boaters in Allegheny County on the Monongahela and Ohio Rivers.
The National Weather Service issues these advisories in coordination with the United States Coast Guard and Pittsburgh River Rescue when conditions may be hazardous for recreational boaters.
