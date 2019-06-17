PITTSBURGH - A recreational boaters advisory is in effect through Friday night in Pittsburgh.
The advisory is in effect for the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory was put in place because of moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours, as well as additional rain in the forecast, the NWS said. The rain will lead to hazardous conditions -- including high flow, fast currents and debris -- for recreational boaters.
