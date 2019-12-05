  • Red Cross assisting after house collapse in Canonsburg

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - A house collapsed in Canonsburg, and now the people who lived there are getting assistance.

    According to the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, the collapse happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.

    Red Cross officials said two adults and two children were given “resources for food, clothing and lodging.”

    The road surrounding the collapse was briefly closed in both directions.

