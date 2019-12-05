CANONSBURG, Pa. - A house collapsed in Canonsburg, and now the people who lived there are getting assistance.
According to the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, the collapse happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
Volunteers responded to a home collapse in the 300 block of Ridge Ave Canonsburg, Wahington County. 2 adults & 2 children were provided with resources for food, clothing & lodging.— Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) December 5, 2019
Red Cross officials said two adults and two children were given “resources for food, clothing and lodging.”
The road surrounding the collapse was briefly closed in both directions.
