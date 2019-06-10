PITTSBURGH - The American Red Cross is launching a campaign to get people to donate blood during the summer, when donations are historically low.
The “Missing Types Campaign” is intended to draw attention to the missing blood types on hospital shelves by removing the letters A, B and O from brands, social media and website references.
According to a news release, only 3 percent of the U.S. population gives blood each year, and the rate of new blood donors has declined steadily for almost a decade.
The following is a list of some dates, times and locations where blood can be donated in Allegheny County:
- June 19 (11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.): University of Pittsburgh - William Pitt Union Building
- June 28 (2 p.m. -7 p.m.): Allegheny County Boyce Park - Four Seasons Ski Lodge
- July 3 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.): Credit Management Company - 2121 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh
- July 10 (12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.): Hampton Inn Pittsburgh - Bridgeville
- July 22 (2 p.m. - 7 p.m.): St. Paul Cathedral - Synod Hall
- July 31 (11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.): Main Event Entertainment - Robinson Township area
