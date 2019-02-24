Red Cross offers incentive for Game of Thrones fans to increase blood donations

If you donate blood through the Red Cross, you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to see the final season premiere for Game of Thrones.
The event is being called "Bleed for the Throne."
The Red Cross is in desperate need of blood this time of year because of snowstorms and extreme cold.
Anyone interested must donate before March 17.
