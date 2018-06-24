  • Red Cross to open relief center for residents impacted by flooding

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The American Red Cross will open a Flood Relief Service Center in Bridgeville for residents impacted by the massive flooding last week. 

    The center will be located at the First United Methodist Church at 244 Station Street in Bridgeville on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help residents from Bridgeville, South Park and Bethel Park.

    Representatives from the church will be handing out cleanup kits. 

    Red Cross officials said Monday is the only time the center is scheduled to be open. 

    The Red Cross has helped over 110 people who have experienced home related-damage from the flooding to date.

     

