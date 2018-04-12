A “red flag” warning is in effect for parts of Western Pennsylvania as dry, windy conditions make uncontrolled fires a threat.
The warning issued by the National Weather Service covers Greene and Fayette counties, as well as parts of West Virginia and Maryland.
It lasts until 8 p.m.
Winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph, and relative humidity as low as 25 percent make it more likely that any fires that develop will spread rapidly, the NWS said. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
