A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of western Pennsylvania Friday as dry, windy conditions make uncontrolled fires a threat.
The warning issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties. It will remain in effect through 8 p.m.
Winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, and relative humidity as low as 22 percent make it more likely that any fires that develop will spread rapidly, the NWS said. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
- High winds blow roof off car wash, 1 person hospitalized
- VIDEO: Man in life vest carrying BB gun causes scare in Beaver County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}