If you're a Cheddar Bay Biscuit lover, this giveaway is for you.
Red Lobster is giving away insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit-themed fanny packs in honor of National Biscuit Day.
Fashion meets flavor on #NationalBiscuitDay! For the chance to win a limited-edition, insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack, follow, tweet us & share what you love most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits including #CBBSweepstakes. Rules: https://t.co/0H3RGk3mvr pic.twitter.com/VAD0wJnoTS— Red Lobster (@redlobster) May 14, 2019
The restaurant will be holding a contest on Twitter through June 4.
