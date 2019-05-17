  • Red Lobster giving away insulated fanny packs to store your Cheddar Bay Biscuits

    Updated:

    If you're a Cheddar Bay Biscuit lover, this giveaway is for you. 

    Red Lobster is giving away insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit-themed fanny packs in honor of National Biscuit Day.

    The restaurant will be holding a contest on Twitter through June 4. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories