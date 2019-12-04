  • Finally back open! A landslide is about to be cleared from this North Hills road months later

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Ross Township road will reopen this week, nearly seven months after it closed because of a landslide.

    Reis Run Road will officially open at 12 p.m. on Friday, according to officials.

    Part of the road has been closed since May when mud, rocks and trees slid down the hillside and damaged a house.

    Repairs couldn't start until October because the ground kept shifting.

