0 Relative of toddler killed in wrong-way Parkway crash pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH - A Penn Hills man pleaded guilty Thursday to causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old.

Wearing a striped jumpsuit and shackled at the wrists and ankles, Taylor Jefferson went before a judge for what was supposed to be his jury trial. Instead, he reached a plea deal.

Related Headlines Uncle of toddler killed in wrong-way Parkway North crash arrested

He pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

CLICK HERE to find out how.

Police said that Taylor Jefferson was driving north on the Parkway in May 2017 when he stopped the car in the left lane and put the car in reverse.

Police said a car hit Taylor Jefferson’s car, killing Saryiah Jefferson, who was a passenger in the car.

Police say there wasn’t a car seat and Saryiah wasn’t strapped in with a seat belt.

#BREAKING: Taylor Jefferson enters a plea of GUILTY in deadly parkway crash. He will get 3-6 years behind bars plus probation. Sentencing scheduled for July. @WPXI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 27, 2019

When a judge asked Taylor Jefferson why he was pleading guilty, he paused for 30 seconds and then said, "'Cause I'm guilty."

Taylor Jefferson faces three to six years in jail plus probation when he's sentenced in July.

When judge asked why Taylor Jefferson wanted to plead guilty, he paused for 30 seconds and said “Cause I’m guilty.” @WPXI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 27, 2019

Saryiah's father, Tyrek Jefferson, was sitting in the passenger seat.

Police allege both men were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.