  • Relative of toddler killed in wrong-way Parkway crash pleads guilty

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Penn Hills man pleaded guilty Thursday to causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old.  

    Wearing a striped jumpsuit and shackled at the wrists and ankles, Taylor Jefferson went before a judge for what was supposed to be his jury trial. Instead, he reached a plea deal.  

    Related Headlines

    He pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said that Taylor Jefferson was driving north on the Parkway in May 2017 when he stopped the car in the left lane and put the car in reverse. 

    Police said a car hit Taylor Jefferson’s car, killing Saryiah Jefferson, who was a passenger in the car.

    Police say there wasn’t a car seat and Saryiah wasn’t strapped in with a seat belt.

    When a judge asked Taylor Jefferson why he was pleading guilty, he paused for 30 seconds and then said, "'Cause I'm guilty." 

    Taylor Jefferson faces three to six years in jail plus probation when he's sentenced in July.  

    Saryiah's father, Tyrek Jefferson, was sitting in the passenger seat.

    Police allege both men were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories