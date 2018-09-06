  • Remains of local airman shot down during WWII identified in South Pacific

    Updated:

    BELLVUE, Pa. - Emotions were high Thursday as the remains of a Bellvue man identified 74 years after he was killed during World War II.

    Walter Mintus was an airman in the Navy fighting over ths South Pacific when his plane was shot down. 

    Along with his crew, Mintus' remains were missing until recently.

    Tonight on 11 News at 5, Mintus' family discusses the importance of bringing him home, even after all these years.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories