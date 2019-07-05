WASHINGTON D.C. - After nearly 70 years, a young man from Pennsylvania is going home.
Earl Markle was listed as missing in action in 1950 while he was fighting in the Korean War.
He was declared dead three years later and awarded the Purple Heart.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
North Korea returned his remains last year and doctors identified him by comparing his DNA to his cousin's.
The family plans to bury Markle at Arlington National Cemetery.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}