    WASHINGTON D.C. - After nearly 70 years, a young man from Pennsylvania is going home.

    Earl Markle was listed as missing in action in 1950 while he was fighting in the Korean War.

    He was declared dead three years later and awarded the Purple Heart.

    North Korea returned his remains last year and doctors identified him by comparing his DNA to his cousin's.

    The family plans to bury Markle at Arlington National Cemetery.

