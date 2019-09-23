WASHINGTON, Pa. - At least two apartment complexes in Washington County are on alert after rent checks were stolen right out of the drop box.
Police said two men are wanted in connection with the thefts and they're hoping someone might recognize them from surveillance pictures.
The buildings that were hit include Maiden Square Apartments and Jollick Manor.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Cara Sapida talks with frustrated people who live at those complexes about what they're doing now to make sure more of their money is not stolen.
