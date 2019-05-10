GREEN TREE, Pa. - Water shot into the air Thursday night in Green Tree after a water main break, the first of two in the same area.
The geyser created by the first water main break was reported about 9 p.m. in the area of Mansfield Avenue and Poplar Street.
Crews from Pennsylvania American Water were able to shut the water off and begin repairs.
A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson said the first break occurred in a 24-inch line. Poplar Street is closed at Mansfield Avenue while repairs are made. On Friday morning, crews said there was a second water main break, this time on McKenna Avenue in an 8-inch line.
Several crews from Pennsylvania American Water have arrived to begin repairs. I was just told there are now 2 breaks happening in this area. They will be out here for the next several hours. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/aC67RxeTvM— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 10, 2019
Crafton Elementary School was dismissed early, at 12:30 p.m., because the school does not have water. School officials said students were given bottles of water.
Officials said water service is impacted for about 2,800 customers. Service is expected to be restored by late Friday evening.
Water tankers are available for customers, who should bring their own containers, at the following locations:
- Shop ‘n Save parking lot: 2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
- Obey House parking lot: 1337 Steuben Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
- Middletown Baptist Church parking lot: 2660 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
