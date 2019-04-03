  • Repairs made after crash into pole closes busy road for hours

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash into a pole forced the hours-long closure of part of a busy road in O’Hara Township.

    The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Freeport Road, which remained closed between Old Freeport Road and Alpha Drive until shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

    Duquesne Light crews were able to make repairs to the pole and power line, restoring power to a handful of customers who were in the dark Wednesday morning.

