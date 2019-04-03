O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash into a pole forced the hours-long closure of part of a busy road in O’Hara Township.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Freeport Road, which remained closed between Old Freeport Road and Alpha Drive until shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Duquesne Light crews were able to make repairs to the pole and power line, restoring power to a handful of customers who were in the dark Wednesday morning.
PennDOT truck blocking Freeport Road starting at Old Freeport Road in O’Hara. Driver crashed into a power pole on Freeport. Road is closed as crews in bucket truck work to fix pole. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/blWVCRT75h— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 3, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Mom who pulled gun on man at mall admits she may have overreacted
- LIVE UPDATES: Republican candidate concedes in special election, district flips back to blue
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}