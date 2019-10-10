ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Work will begin Thursday on fixing the landslide along Reis Run Road in Ross Township.
The street has been closed since the end of May.
To get around the landslide, drivers should take Rochester Road as a detour.
PennDOT hasn't said how long it will take to make repairs.
The road was closed for several months in 2018 after a landslide in the same area.
