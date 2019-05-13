PITTSBURGH - Crews from Pennsylvania American Water are making repairs to leaking valves in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.
Becks Run Road has been closed since 9:30 a.m. Sunday between Hopeland and Madeline streets while repairs are being made.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the progress and working to get an update on when the road will reopen -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said while crews were digging to repair one leaking valve, two more were discovered.
