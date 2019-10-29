0 Repairs underway, Pittsburgh street will be closed for weeks after bus falls in sinkhole

PITTSBURGH - Repairs are underway Tuesday after a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was swallowed by a massive sinkhole Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

The bus fell into the giant sinkhole at 10th Street and Penn Avenue just before 8 a.m. Monday.

PHOTOS: Port Authority bus swallowed by massive sinkhole downtown

Penn Avenue reopened Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said 10th Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue would reopen shortly.

Tenth Street between Liberty and Penn avenues will likely be closed for 6 to 8 weeks, officials said.

SINK HOLE UPDATE



Good news: Penn Ave is now open, and 10th Street between Ft Duquesne and Penn will open shortly, both ahead of schedule.



Bad news: 10th between Liberty and Penn could be closed for 6 to 8 weeks. Expect delays to your commute. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 29, 2019

Port Authority bus routes will also be affected by the sinkhole:

Inbound bus routes 86, 88 and 91 will travel from Penn @ 11th, right at 11th, left onto 10th Street bypass, left onto Ft Duquesne Blvd., left onto Ninth, right onto Penn to regular route. Outbound is regular route.

Discontinued stops (inbound): Penn at Garrison and Ninth at Penn. Established stops (inbound): Penn at 11th (existing) and Ninth at Penn.

Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority buses will be detoured, but no stops will be missed in either direction.

The woman driving the bus and a second woman who was a passenger both managed to get off the bus and through the front door, Port Authority officials said.

The passenger was treated by paramedics and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for neck pain, then released, officials said. The driver was not hurt.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Update: The lone passenger on board is being treated by medics for what is being described as a minor injury. https://t.co/tRKYXIXHUu — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

Witnesses told Channel 11 the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the bus plunged into the 100-foot-wide and 20-feet-deep hole. A car also partially fell into the sinkhole.

Public safety is working to determine exactly what caused the sinkhole, but when it happened, a 10-inch water main broke, sending water shooting everywhere.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, the bus was removed from the sinkhole by cranes.

The same crane company that removed the train from the Station Square derailment removed the bus.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

There was concern that the road could collapse further.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there was also a Duquesne Light electrical vault and several gas lines involved, and they were having a serious problem with the infrastructure because there are Comcast and Verizon fiber optic cables around the sinkhole.

Had the cables become disconnected while the bus was being lifted from the sinkhole, Hissrich said there could have been a problem with communications throughout the tri-state area.

“Granted how far the bus fell into the hole, we’re really lucky here that pretty much no injuries happened,” Port Authority Police Chief Matthew Porter said.

Children at SmallWorld were evacuated from daycare and taken to the Westin while removal and repair efforts happen downtown.@WPXI pic.twitter.com/endP8xK4xX — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 28, 2019

Children from a nearby day care were evacuated Monday to another location.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.