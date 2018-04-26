BALDWIN, Pa. - Police have arrested a repeat DUI offender accused of driving under the influence with his 3-year-old son in the front seat.
Poice said Timothy Maitland was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child after he was drove drunk through Baldwin Borough on Sunday, crashed into a pole then kept driving and went home.
11 Investigates uncovered Pennsylvania is one of four states where repeat DUI offenses are still misdemeanors, not felonies. A local family is trying to change that with State Bill 961.
