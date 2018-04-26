  • Repeat DUI offender arrested again for DUI crash with toddler

    BALDWIN, Pa. - Police have arrested a repeat DUI offender accused of driving under the influence with his 3-year-old son in the front seat. 

    Poice said Timothy Maitland was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child after he was drove drunk through Baldwin Borough on Sunday, crashed into a pole then kept driving and went home.

    11 Investigates uncovered Pennsylvania is one of four states where repeat DUI offenses are still misdemeanors, not felonies.  A local family is trying to change that with State Bill 961. 

    WPXI news reporter Courtney Brennan is working to find out how it could create stricter penalties for repeat offenders  -- on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

