Report: 1 person shot in Duquesne, transported to hospital

One person was transported to the hospital following an alleged shooting in Duquesne Saturday.
Report of a shooting in Duquesne. One person transported. Victims condition is unknown at this time. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/UnuHHDP9iB— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) March 31, 2018
The reported shooting occurred in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7 p.m., according to investigators.
The victim was transported via ambulance, police said.
The details surrounding the reported shooting are still unclear. The victim’s condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
