Report: 1 person shot in Duquesne, transported to hospital

    One person was transported to the hospital following an alleged shooting in Duquesne Saturday. 

    The reported shooting occurred in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7 p.m., according to investigators. 

    The victim was transported via ambulance, police said. 

    The details surrounding the reported shooting are still unclear. The victim’s condition is unknown. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.

