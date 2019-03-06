  • Report: 90 cars involved in Ohio crash

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Slippery roads may have caused a 90-car pileup in Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

    The crash took place on Route 8 near Hudson, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland.

    Video of the incident showed cars littering the roadway with many of them overturned.

    The Hudson fire chief says one car spun out of control, which set off the chain reaction.

    The 3 p.m. pileup caused delays for hours in both directions.

    Officials say about 12 people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

    More than eight agencies responded to the scene to assist with the crash.

