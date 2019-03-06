Report: 90 cars involved in Ohio crash

Slippery roads may have caused a 90-car pileup in Ohio Tuesday afternoon.
The crash took place on Route 8 near Hudson, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland.
Video of the incident showed cars littering the roadway with many of them overturned.
TRENDING NOW:
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- Elementary student suspended for pulling knife on school bus
- Man admits to sexually assaulting elderly mother-in-law on her deathbed
- VIDEO: Police investigating bank robbery in McCandless
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Hudson fire chief says one car spun out of control, which set off the chain reaction.
The 3 p.m. pileup caused delays for hours in both directions.
Officials say about 12 people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
More than eight agencies responded to the scene to assist with the crash.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}