0 Report: Amazon to split HQ2

PITTSBURGH - There's been a big development in Amazon's plans for a second headquarters. A new report in The Wall Street Journal claims Amazon will split HQ2 between two cities.

Some say northern Virginia is the front runner, but there's been no word on the other city, and Pittsburgh isn't throwing in the towel yet.

"We'll have to see, you hear rumors all the time. We'll just have to see what happens," said Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County executive.

Fitzgerald is still holding out hope that Pittsburgh will land Amazon's second headquarters or even half of it.

A report in The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, suggested that northern Virginia is in the top spot.

"There's been no communication in order to say that we are still in or if we are out," said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. "So we'll just continue to do what we've done over the past several months and if they need additional information provide it."

Pittsburgh is one of 20 cities that survived the initial cut.

Amazon is expected to announce the location by the end of the year. After the report about Virginia, an Amazon executive tweeted:

Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin. https://t.co/wqrZLqr8MQ — Mike Grella (@MikeGrella) November 3, 2018

Now there's a wrinkle suggesting Amazon may divide its headquarters, splitting 50,000 new employees among two cities.

Even if Pittsburgh isn't selected, Fitzgerald told Channel 11 the city's bid put the region in the national spotlight, making it more attractive to business and industry.

"I think this is a very positive thing. I think Pittsburgh has a lot to be proud. The fact that we made the top 20 list, we've gotten a lot of good notoriety and we will continue to regardless of how this transpires," Fitzgerald said.

Amazon is reportedly discussing splitting the second headquarters between two cities in order to attract enough tech talent. In addition to Crystal City, Virginia, Dallas and New York City have also been mentioned as contenders.

