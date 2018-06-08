  • Chef, author TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Anthony Bourdain, an American chef, author, and television personality who hosted “Parts Unknown,” was found dead in his hotel room, CNN reported Friday. He was 61. 

    Bourdain was found in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, CNN reported.

    >>Read more trending news

    "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

    Bourdain was in France to work on an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown,” an award-winning series on CNN. His friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room, CNN reported.

    Bourdain won a Peabody Award in 2013 for “expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure," CNN reported.

    Bourdain's death occurred three days after fashion designer Kate Spade hanged herself at her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday.

    Check back for updates to this developing story. 

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

    If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chef, author TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

  • Headline Goes Here

    World reacts to death of Anthony Bourdain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear visits human neighbors, plops down at their picnic table

  • Headline Goes Here

    Capitals' T.J. Oshie shares Stanley Cup with dad, who has Alzheimer's

  • Headline Goes Here

    DC deputy mayor writes tardy note for joyous Capitals fans