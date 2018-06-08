Anthony Bourdain, an American chef, author, and television personality who hosted “Parts Unknown,” was found dead in his hotel room, CNN reported Friday. He was 61.
Bourdain was found in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, CNN reported.
BREAKING: Anthony Bourdain of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” is dead. The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host has committed suicide at age 61, CNN confirms https://t.co/kUSmSJZXNm pic.twitter.com/VyZyfh5my2— CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2018
CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
The Smithsonian once called Anthony Bourdain "the original rock star" of the culinary world. Follow updates: https://t.co/iY6Di73QfI pic.twitter.com/L4EANovmkR— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 8, 2018
Bourdain was in France to work on an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown,” an award-winning series on CNN. His friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room, CNN reported.
Bourdain won a Peabody Award in 2013 for “expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure," CNN reported.
Bourdain's death occurred three days after fashion designer Kate Spade hanged herself at her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday.
If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis Text Line: Text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor
