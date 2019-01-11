D.C. Cardinal Donald Wuerl knew of sexual misconduct allegations against ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick despite publicly denying knowledge, The Washington Post reported.
Church officials confirmed Thursday that Wuerl, who previously served as bishop in Pittsburgh, reported the allegations to the Vatican in 2004, according to The Washington Post.
Former priest Robert Ciolek, who reached a settlement with the church after accusing clerics including McCarrick, told The Washington Post he recently learned the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has a file that shows Wuerl was aware of his allegations.
The Washington archdiocese and the Pittsburgh diocese acknowledged Thursday night to The Washington Post that Wuerl knew and told the Vatican.
McCarrick has been accused of abusing children and harassing seminary students.
