Report: Gymboree to close remaining stores

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree is reportedly planning to close all 900 of its stores.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.
It would be the second filing in less than two years.
In addition to Gymboree, the company also operates two other brands, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8, which may avoid liquidation if the company can find a buyer.
Gymboree previously filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017, and closed nearly 400 of its 1,200 stores at that time.
