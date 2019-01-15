Report: Millennial women participating more in job market

Millennial women are participating in the U.S. job market at levels not seen in nearly 20 years, according to a Bloomberg report.
The report states that women between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for more than 76% of people either working or actively looking for work, citing numbers from the Bureau of Labor statistics for December of 2018.
The gap between young women and their male peers has also narrowed to around 12%, the lowest divide between men and women this age group has ever seen.
Bloomberg states cultural shifts may have something to do with the change.
Millennial woman are now more likely to have a college degree than their male peers.
They are also delaying getting married and having kids.
