  • Report of 2 people struck by lightning is unfounded

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A report that two people were struck by lightning in Beaver County turned out to be unfounded.

    Dispatchers said it happened in the 100 block Kennedy Drive in Center Township around 5:30 p.m.

    Channel 11 went to speak to the family, but they said no one was struck by lightning. They said they called 911 after they thought a tree was struck. 

