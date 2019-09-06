PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh was named the third most livable city in the United States and the 34th in the world, according to an annual report from the Economist Intelligence Unit.
The Steel City finished behind Honolulu and Atlanta among cities in the nation. Seattle finished close behind at 36th in the world, while Washington, D.C. also made the global top 40.
Related Headlines
Despite the strong showing, Pittsburgh actually dropped slightly in the rankings in 2019. The city finished second only to Honolulu in last year's ranking and was ranked 32 internationally.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Possible threat made by elementary school student investigated in South Park
- Firefighters called to warehouse where flames previously destroyed luxury cars
- VIDEO: Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}