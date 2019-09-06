  • Report: Pittsburgh named one of most livable cities in U.S.

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh was named the third most livable city in the United States and the 34th in the world, according to an annual report from the Economist Intelligence Unit.

    The Steel City finished behind Honolulu and Atlanta among cities in the nation. Seattle finished close behind at 36th in the world, while Washington, D.C. also made the global top 40.

    Related Headlines

    Despite the strong showing, Pittsburgh actually dropped slightly in the rankings in 2019. The city finished second only to Honolulu in last year's ranking and was ranked 32 internationally.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories