Report: Popular Valentine's candy not being sold this year

One of America's most popular candies for Valentine's Day will be missing from store shelves this season.
The conversation heart candy Sweethearts won't be available for candy lovers to give as gifts this year.
The original maker, Necco, also known as the New England Confectionary Co., closed its factory last year.
Spangler Candy Co., the new owner of the brand, says it didn't have enough time to produce the wildly popular sweet treats.
Company officials promise, however, that sweethearts will make a return for Valentine's Day 2020.
According to candystore.com, conversation hearts were the most popular Valentine's candy last year.
