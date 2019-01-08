  • Report: Sears plans to announce liquidation after 126 years in business

    Updated:

    Sears plans to announce its liquidation plans Tuesday after Sears Holdings rejected Chairman Eddie Lampert's bid to save the 126-year-old company, according to CNBC.

    Citing people familiar with the situation, CNBC reported the rejection of the bid sets the retailer on the path to liquidation.

    Sears, which also owns Kmart, has more than 50,000 employees.

