WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Cats are being removed Thursday from a home in West Mifflin.
Erin Clarke is talking with neighbors who said they’ve seen the cats and smelled strong odors coming from the house -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
About 100 cats are reportedly inside the home on Duquesne Avenue, according to Channel 11’s Erin Clarke.
About 15 cages w/ cats have been brought out of this West Mifflin home. Police say the cats are "all over the house." pic.twitter.com/s6jcKrwxHD— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 14, 2018
Police said they became aware of the conditions inside the house while checking on the 87-year-old man who lives there.
The man is being treated at a hospital after he was found unresponsive, police said.
A code enforcement officer says the West Mifflin House filled w/ cats is uninhabitable. Filthy, ceiling falling & electrical problems. pic.twitter.com/cAzlXDyNF2— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 14, 2018
