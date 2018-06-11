  • Reported oven explosion forces evacuation at Giant Eagle

    Updated:

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - A Giant Eagle in McCandless was evacuated Monday morning after a reported explosion.

    The reported oven explosion happened at the Giant Eagle in the McIntyre Square shopping center.

    A fire truck and fire officials were seen outside the store about 8 a.m. Customers and employees were allowed back inside the store by 8:30 a.m.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reported oven explosion forces evacuation at Giant Eagle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pipeline explosion sends ball of fire into air in W. Va.; visible from…

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is 11 Cares?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Canadian police seek 2 after bomb wounds 15 at restaurant

  • Headline Goes Here

    Problem with container spurs evacuation at nuke waste dump