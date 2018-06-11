Reported oven explosion forces evacuation at Giant Eagle

McCANDLESS, Pa. - A Giant Eagle in McCandless was evacuated Monday morning after a reported explosion.
The reported oven explosion happened at the Giant Eagle in the McIntyre Square shopping center.
A fire truck and fire officials were seen outside the store about 8 a.m. Customers and employees were allowed back inside the store by 8:30 a.m.
McIntyre Square @GiantEagle evacuated while authorities respond to reported oven explosion #wpxi pic.twitter.com/B199r1rddn— Jason G (@wpxijg) June 11, 2018
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell dead at 20
- Sheriffs deputy unseats boss in primary, is promptly fired
- VIDEO: Marches held downtown for LGBTQ rights during Pittsburgh Pride weekend
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}