  • Reported threat closes Keystone Oaks School District Tuesday

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Keystone Oaks School District is closed Tuesday because of a threat reported to the district, officials said.

    According to a message on the district’s website, the district is working closely with the Mt. Lebanon Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

