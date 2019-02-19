MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Keystone Oaks School District is closed Tuesday because of a threat reported to the district, officials said.
According to a message on the district’s website, the district is working closely with the Mt. Lebanon Police Department, which is handling the investigation.
BREAKING: Keystone Oaks schools CLOSED today because of threat. Mount Lebanon Police investigating. I’m working to get more details @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0u1KHY3YQe— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 19, 2019
