Car crashes through Dravosburg yard into fence

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Dravosburg on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Bettis Road where a car crashed through a yard and into a homeowner's fence.
Chopper 11 is at the scene. Watch Channel 11 News NOW for live coverage.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Dead chickens, ducks, rabbits found in West End home
- RAW VIDEO: Pittsburgh Zoo prepares to release rescued sea turtle
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}