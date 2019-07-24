New office development is driving the market and leading to modest increases in vacancy downtown, according to a number of quarterly reports.
It’s a dynamic that’s demonstrated the trend most notably in the last quarter as SAP moved out of K&L Gates Center downtown, leaving behind a 109,000-square-foot space to move into a brand new office building on the North Shore.
In its office report for the second quarter, Newmark Knight Frank described the move by SAP as the major reason for a slight increase in the vacancy level for the central business district, which the firm reports increased by a modest 20 basis points to 16.5 percent.
