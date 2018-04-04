  • Reports of damage follow line of strong thunderstorms in area

    Updated:

    A dangerous line of thunderstorms moving through Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday night reportedly caused heavy damage in at least two counties.

    Weather observers are reporting a barn collapse and downed trees in Washington County. There are also reports that part of Tenmile Creek has overrun its banks in Greene County.

    Related Headlines

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for the latest updates on this severe weather and its impact on the area.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of damage follow line of strong thunderstorms in area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Western Pa.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Female shooter dead, 4 shot at YouTube HQ in California

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dozens of teens involved in street fight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Downtown intersection to shut down for 1 week for construction