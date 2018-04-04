Reports of damage follow line of strong thunderstorms in area

A dangerous line of thunderstorms moving through Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday night reportedly caused heavy damage in at least two counties.
Weather observers are reporting a barn collapse and downed trees in Washington County. There are also reports that part of Tenmile Creek has overrun its banks in Greene County.
