WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A police pursuit in Washington county ended in a crash on Friday, according to 911 dispatchers.
The pursuit went from Route 519, to Racetrack Road and ended in a crash on Route 19, dispatchers said.
Emergency dispatchers said three people are trapped and one person is not responsive.
We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
