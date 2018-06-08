  • Reports of entrapment after police chase ends in crash

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A police pursuit in Washington county ended in a crash on Friday, according to 911 dispatchers.

    The pursuit went from Route 519, to Racetrack Road and ended in a crash on Route 19, dispatchers said.

    Emergency dispatchers said three people are trapped and one person is not responsive.

    We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of entrapment after police chase ends in crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bus on a school trip crashes in Poland, 49 injured

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Parkway East

  • Headline Goes Here

    Peters Township School District to break ground on new high school this summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seek warrant to search car involved in deadly crash at medical…