0 Republican candidate concedes in special election, district flips back to blue

SOUTH HILLS, Pa. - People in parts of Allegheny and Washington counties voted Tuesday in a special election, choosing between Republican D. Raja and Democrat Pam Iovino to fill the seat for the 37th Senatorial District.

UPDATE 11 p.m. Tuesday: Democrat Pam Iovino won the special election to fill the empty state senate seat in the 37th District, flipping a red district blue again.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m. Tuesday: “Thank you all for what you just did. You just made SD-37 blue again!”

Iovino gives a quick acceptance speech full of thank you’s. She ends with “enjoy yourself tonight, I know I will!” #wpxi pic.twitter.com/AKfyH1SLFO — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

UPDATE 9:35 p.m. Tuesday: The Republican candidate has conceded the race, according to the Democratic candidate's campaign.

We’re expecting to hear @pamforpa’s acceptance speech shortly. Lots of cheering at her election party pic.twitter.com/3PqAmrevU7 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

#BREAKING: Iovino campaign confirms Raja concedes the #PA37 Senate race — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

UPDATE 9:30 p.m. Tuesday: More than 92% of precincts in Allegheny Co. are reporting, with Iovino leading by 3,700 votes.

So far, there have been no reports from Washington Co. precincts. This race won't be called until we see where those votes begin to fall https://t.co/EicjM3XPCb — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

UPDATE 9:15 p.m. Tuesday: With nearly 70% of Allegheny County precincts reporting, Raja trails Iovino by 7 points (2,700 votes.)

SPECIAL ELECTION UPDATE: 67% of the precincts are reporting, all from Allegheny County. There are 12 precincts in Washington County which are expected to favor Raja. He currently trails Iovino by 7 points (2,700 votes) — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. Tuesday: Results are starting to come in from local precincts.

FIRST VOTES ARE IN: With a little more than 5% reporting, @pamforpa holds a 220 vote lead over @RajaForSenate — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: The polls have closed. Channel 11's Aaron Martin reports results could be in as soon as 9 p.m.

Polls are now CLOSED in the 37th District Special Election. I’ll be updating results as they come in. First results should beginnrolling in over the next 30-45 minutes pic.twitter.com/oi2o9eXojZ — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019

UPDATE 5 p.m. Tuesday: While this may not look like a major race, groups nationwide are watching the results. In the 2016 presidential election the 37th District voted for President Trump, but in the special election in 2017 much of it swung to Conner Lamb.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: People are keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s special election, which some believe could indicate which political party will do well during the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic candidate Pam Iovino, a Navy veteran who worked in the George W. Bush administration, is among those who think the election will offer insight into how voters are feeling since the 2016 presidential election.

“I hope that they turn out in record numbers. It’s not always easy to do that for a special election,” Iovino said.

Republican candidate D. Raja, the founder of a software company and chairman of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, didn’t seem sold on the election’s national implications.

“I’ve done about 40,000 doors with my team. We just talk about the local issues is what I hear. It’s about jobs, it’s about property taxes, about education … that’s what I hear,” Raja said.

President Donald Trump won the 37th Senatorial District in 2016, but it went to the other side of the aisle for Gov. Tom Wolf last year.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. Tuesday: Candidate D. Raja has cast his vote in the special election.

NOW: D Raja votes in 37th state senate district special election. Taking on Pam Iovino. LIVE report at 12 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cXrSXSP7FC — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 2, 2019

UPDATE 8 a.m. Tuesday: Candidate Pam Iovino has voted. She is running against D. Raja, who is expected to vote later in the morning.

NOW: Pam Iovino (D) votes in state senate district 37 special election. Running against D Raja (R). He’s voting later this morning. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/kVMQbLAP3g — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 2, 2019

UPDATE 7 a.m. Tuesday: The polls have opened for Tuesday’s special election.

ORIGINAL STORY: Voters in parts of Allegheny and Washington counties will vote in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat for the 37th Senatorial District.

Republican D. Raja and Democrat Pam Iovino are running in the special election to replace Guy Reschenthaler.

Elections officials remind residents that they can verify their voter resignation, look up their polling place and see a sample ballot online.

There have been changes to eight polling locations. Voters affected were notified by letter of the change, and postings can be found on former polling places directing them to the new sites.

Click here to watch the full interview with Republican D. Raja

Click here to watch the full interview with Democrat Pam Iovino

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

