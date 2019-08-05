  • Rescue crews called for person in river after crash; part of I-70 closed

    SMITHTON, Pa. - Search and rescue crews have been called to the Youghiogheny River, where someone went off a bridge after a crash along Interstate 70, emergency dispatchers said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in Smithton, Westmoreland County.

    I-70 westbound is closed between Exit 49 and Exit 46B.

