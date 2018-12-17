  • Residents afraid after several homes set on fire in their neighborhood

    Updated:

    REPUBLIC, Pa. - Homes in Fayette County that were destroyed by flames are likely the work of a firebug.

    Residents of Republic are worried their homes could be next.

    The two houses are just steps away from each other on Main Street and were both torched this weekend.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories