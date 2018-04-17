PITTSBURGH - It’s been less than two months since a handful of neighbors were forced out of their Spring Hill homes because of a landslide.
Now, they said, they are dealing with citations and court summons because of debris that’s still on their property from the landslide.
Channel 11's Michele Newell explains why the city says the homeowners don’t have to worry about the citations they received, on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife
- Karate instructor accused of sexual assault guilty on almost all counts
- Food ordering service delivers to Allegheny County Jail inmates
- VIDEO: K-9 Shot In The Line of Duty Fighting Back
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}