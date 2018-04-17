  • Residents cited for debris on their property from landslide

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It’s been less than two months since a handful of neighbors were forced out of their Spring Hill homes because of a landslide. 

    Now, they said, they are dealing with citations and court summons because of debris that’s still on their property from the landslide.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell explains why the city says the homeowners don’t have to worry about the citations they received, on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents cited for debris on their property from landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Improvement project to make South Side street safer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cars at Mon Wharf must be moved before Monday afternoon closure

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landslides lead to road closures across area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Discovery Christian Church holding 6th annual "A Night to Remember"