Residents concerned after tree snaps, falls on vehicle in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - The strong winds caused a tree to snap and fall on a vehicle in the Hill District Wednesday morning.
Residents on Somers Street say they’ve long voiced their fears about the trees, including one that’s dangling dangerously close to a power line.
We've reached out to the city of Pittsburgh and Duquesne Light officials for answers, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
