  • Residents concerned after tree snaps, falls on vehicle in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The strong winds caused a tree to snap and fall on a vehicle in the Hill District Wednesday morning. 

    Residents on Somers Street say they’ve long voiced their fears about the trees, including one that’s dangling dangerously close to a power line. 

    Related Headlines

    We've reached out to the city of Pittsburgh and Duquesne Light officials for answers, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents concerned after tree snaps, falls on vehicle in Pittsburgh…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegiant launches 2 more nonstop flights from Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gusty winds, drop in temps following strong storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    10th Street Bypass closed because of flooding

  • Headline Goes Here

    New policy set for city employees dealing with domestic abuse